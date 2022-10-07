Boston Trust Walden Corp Takes Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOW. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 470.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 59,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,919,000 after acquiring an additional 49,448 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 47,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,550,000 after acquiring an additional 7,547 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 201.3% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 330,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $214,812,000 after acquiring an additional 13,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.80, for a total transaction of $1,127,184.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,627 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,895.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total value of $503,115.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,143.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.80, for a total value of $1,127,184.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,895.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,322 shares of company stock worth $11,866,291. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ServiceNow Stock Down 0.5 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. UBS Group cut their target price on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen cut their price target on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JMP Securities cut their price target on ServiceNow from $705.00 to $553.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $646.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $593.29.

ServiceNow stock opened at $418.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $445.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $468.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $84.52 billion, a PE ratio of 459.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $367.71 and a 1-year high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

