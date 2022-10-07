Boston Trust Walden Corp Decreases Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROP opened at $380.33 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $359.22 and a 52 week high of $505.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $405.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $422.30.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $486.56.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

