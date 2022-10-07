Boston Trust Walden Corp Increases Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,811,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,270,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,582 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,055,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,967,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536,591 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,884,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,564 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $878,654,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,799,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,784,000 after buying an additional 2,292,656 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.54.

MDLZ stock opened at $56.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.64 and its 200 day moving average is $62.40. The firm has a market cap of $76.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.63.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.00%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

