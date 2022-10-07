First Hawaiian Bank Has $894,000 Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,996 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMI. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,397,016 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,157,000 after buying an additional 78,004 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 12,339 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,189,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,725,000 after purchasing an additional 63,027 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $920,000. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 37,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

NYSE:KMI opened at $17.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.99 and a 200-day moving average of $18.24. The company has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.92. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,788.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

