Boston Trust Walden Corp Invests $204,000 in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 916 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 423.1% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 136 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on PXD shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $345.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $324.00 to $309.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $274.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.65.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

PXD stock opened at $256.70 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $166.97 and a one year high of $288.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $235.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $62.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.44.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $8.57 per share. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $34.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.35%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.19%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.