Aspiriant LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Aspiriant LLC cut its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 25,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Birinyi Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 65,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 57,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Stockton raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 6,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $43.09 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.94 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.93 and a 200 day moving average of $49.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

