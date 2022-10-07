Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA) Shares Gap Down to $22.61

Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at 22.61, but opened at 21.73. Paramount Global shares last traded at 21.60, with a volume of 21 shares changing hands.

Paramount Global Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 26.19 and a 200-day moving average price of 30.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.42.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported 0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of 7.78 billion during the quarter. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 11.60%.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is 18.57%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Paramount Global stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

