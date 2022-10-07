Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Walker Asset Management LLC

Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 6,391.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,556 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% during the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 174,381 shares of company stock worth $18,324,644. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on Alphabet to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.89.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $101.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.56 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

