MSD Acquisition (NASDAQ:MSDA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 6,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 45,651 shares.The stock last traded at $9.90 and had previously closed at $9.91.

MSD Acquisition Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average is $9.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSDA. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in MSD Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in MSD Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in MSD Acquisition by 304,500.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 12,180 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in MSD Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in MSD Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

About MSD Acquisition

MSD Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

