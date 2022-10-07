Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 35,078 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 645,706 shares.The stock last traded at $2.51 and had previously closed at $2.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research cut Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on Nuvation Bio from $17.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Nuvation Bio from $14.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Nuvation Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Nuvation Bio Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.68.

Institutional Trading of Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio ( NYSE:NUVB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts predict that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUVB. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,443,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,473 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,932,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,908 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,000 shares during the period. EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new position in Nuvation Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $10,799,000. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $6,078,000. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation; NUV-569, a differentiated oral small molecule selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase for DNA damage repair; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

See Also

