Walker Asset Management LLC Has $18.83 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Walker Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6,891.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,679 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 99,239 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $18,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invst LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.3% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 0.5% in the first quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 11,325 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Fubon Bank downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (down previously from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.62.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $131.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.10. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $119.46 and a one year high of $346.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.94 billion, a PE ratio of 43.05, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

