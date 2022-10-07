Liberty Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,894 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $2,290,736,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $22,786,000 after buying an additional 2,640,795 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,266,382,000 after buying an additional 2,514,894 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its position in Walt Disney by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 6,330,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $868,223,000 after buying an additional 2,130,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Walt Disney by 659.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $308,902,000 after buying an additional 1,955,532 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $100.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.59. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $179.63. The company has a market capitalization of $182.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.16, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.32.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

