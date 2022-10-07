Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,212 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,878 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Sora Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,058,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,306 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 12,474 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 14,516 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $131.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.94 billion, a PE ratio of 43.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.80 and its 200-day moving average is $178.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $119.46 and a 1 year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.62.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.