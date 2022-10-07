Baxter Bros Inc. Increases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Baxter Bros Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 25,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Birinyi Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% in the first quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 65,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 57,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Stockton grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 6,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $43.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.80. The stock has a market cap of $241.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.94 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

