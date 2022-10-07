Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) PT Lowered to $102.00

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $107.00 to $102.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PRU. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.38.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $92.95 on Thursday. Prudential Financial has a 12-month low of $85.46 and a 12-month high of $124.22. The stock has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.26 and a 200 day moving average of $101.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.88). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.56 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. 57.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

