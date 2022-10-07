Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) CFO Robert N. Hoglund Purchases 146 Shares

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) CFO Robert N. Hoglund purchased 146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.76 per share, with a total value of $12,520.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 43,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,033.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

NYSE ED opened at $84.00 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $102.21. The stock has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.94 and a 200-day moving average of $95.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consolidated Edison

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 327.6% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.18.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also

