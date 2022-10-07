Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Conagra Brands updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.38-$2.48 EPS.
Conagra Brands Stock Down 3.7 %
CAG opened at $32.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.29 and its 200-day moving average is $34.07. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $36.97. The company has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.86.
Conagra Brands Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.74%.
Institutional Trading of Conagra Brands
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently issued reports on CAG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.
About Conagra Brands
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.
