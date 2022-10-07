Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Receives $148.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $148.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RJF shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $427,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,998. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 222.5% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 365.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 334.1% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $108.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.19 and its 200-day moving average is $100.38. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $84.86 and a 52-week high of $117.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 19.37%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

