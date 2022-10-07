Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Receives $148.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $148.00.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RJF shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Raymond James
In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $427,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,998. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Raymond James
Raymond James Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $108.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.19 and its 200-day moving average is $100.38. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $84.86 and a 52-week high of $117.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.
Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Raymond James Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 19.37%.
Raymond James Company Profile
Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.
