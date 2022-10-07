Hello Gophers Trading Down 7.2% This Week (SHARD)

Hello Gophers (SHARD) traded up 17% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. One Hello Gophers token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Hello Gophers has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. Hello Gophers has a total market cap of $6,156.49 and $41,611.00 worth of Hello Gophers was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00034547 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Gridcoin (GRC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000076 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00017151 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000136 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Hello Gophers Token Profile

SHARD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 22nd, 2022. Hello Gophers’ official Twitter account is @hellogophers. Hello Gophers’ official website is www.hellogophers.com.

Hello Gophers Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hello Gophers (SHARD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Harmony platform. Hello Gophers has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Hello Gophers is 0.00010727 USD and is down -5.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,251.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hellogophers.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hello Gophers directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hello Gophers should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hello Gophers using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

