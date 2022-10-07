Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Bank of America

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on LW. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Shares of LW stock opened at $82.73 on Thursday. Lamb Weston has a 12-month low of $49.71 and a 12-month high of $84.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.68 and a 200-day moving average of $71.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.52.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.26. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 93.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

In related news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $225,693.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,781.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $239,989.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,833,441.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $225,693.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,781.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,085,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $963,653,000 after purchasing an additional 198,274 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,224,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $312,971,000 after buying an additional 172,399 shares during the last quarter. TPG GP A LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 64.7% in the second quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 5,144,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $367,617,000 after buying an additional 2,021,259 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Lamb Weston by 0.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,606,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $257,750,000 after acquiring an additional 30,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 54.1% during the first quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,277,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $134,823,000 after acquiring an additional 799,732 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

