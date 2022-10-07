FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $43.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of FOX to $46.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of FOX from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of FOX to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $31.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.88. FOX has a 52 week low of $30.31 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.82.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. FOX had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that FOX will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is 23.70%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of FOX in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of FOX in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 3,274.1% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of FOX by 226.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of FOX in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

