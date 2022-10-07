Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SPNS has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Sapiens International from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Sapiens International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.

Sapiens International Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of SPNS opened at $18.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.45. Sapiens International has a twelve month low of $18.91 and a twelve month high of $38.32.

Sapiens International Dividend Announcement

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Sapiens International had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $118.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sapiens International will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sapiens International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNS. UBS Group AG grew its position in Sapiens International by 577.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 324,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,859,000 after purchasing an additional 276,894 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Sapiens International by 501.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 302,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,306,000 after purchasing an additional 251,831 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Sapiens International by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 789,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,108,000 after purchasing an additional 103,412 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,839,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 240.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 68,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 48,564 shares during the period. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

