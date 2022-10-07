Insider Selling: Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells 8,614 Shares of Stock

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,049,701.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 516,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,982,078. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 3rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total transaction of $1,859,676.46.

Atlassian Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $238.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Atlassian Co. Plc has a fifty-two week low of $159.54 and a fifty-two week high of $483.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 98.61% and a negative net margin of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $759.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $279.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $338.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.42.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Atlassian by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,693,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,252,805,000 after buying an additional 1,803,544 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,504,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,218,928,000 after buying an additional 397,595 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Atlassian by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,199,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $974,361,000 after buying an additional 1,321,817 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Atlassian by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,496,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,915,000 after buying an additional 96,594 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Atlassian by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,770,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,756,000 after buying an additional 61,319 shares during the period. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

Further Reading

