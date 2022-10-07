Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.58. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Citigroup’s current full-year earnings is $7.43 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Citigroup from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price target on Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.24.

Citigroup Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:C opened at $43.06 on Friday. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $41.06 and a 12-month high of $73.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citigroup

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 196.3% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 314.5% during the second quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 71.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth $33,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

