Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Issued By Capital One Financial

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Hess in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 4th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.92 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.17. The consensus estimate for Hess’ current full-year earnings is $8.96 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Hess’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.74 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.59 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.35 EPS.

Get Hess alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Hess from $158.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Hess from $149.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hess from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.85.

Hess Stock Up 2.7 %

Hess stock opened at $130.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.01. Hess has a twelve month low of $68.32 and a twelve month high of $131.43.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Hess had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hess

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Hess by 880.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hess news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $1,484,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,265,358.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hess news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $1,484,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,265,358.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,166,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,686,473.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hess Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.85%.

Hess Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.