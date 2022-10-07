Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Coinbase Global, Inc. Boosted by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Coinbase Global in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now forecasts that the cryptocurrency exchange will earn ($2.38) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($2.55). The consensus estimate for Coinbase Global’s current full-year earnings is ($11.12) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Coinbase Global’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.94) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($11.29) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($5.59) EPS.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($4.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.04) by ($1.91). Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $808.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.32 million.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $173.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.48.

COIN stock opened at $73.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.61. Coinbase Global has a fifty-two week low of $40.83 and a fifty-two week high of $368.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,512 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total transaction of $438,746.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,666,029.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,512 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total transaction of $438,746.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,666,029.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,177 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $156,744.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 45,925 shares of company stock worth $3,337,428. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 336.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 462,870 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $116,815,000 after acquiring an additional 356,734 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,918 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after acquiring an additional 10,116 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,231 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 6,409 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,645 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 964.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 55,568 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $14,024,000 after acquiring an additional 50,346 shares during the last quarter. 49.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.