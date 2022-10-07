Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Textron in a report released on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Textron’s current full-year earnings is $3.96 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Textron’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TXT. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Textron in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Cfra lifted their price objective on Textron to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America cut their price target on Textron from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Textron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.33.

Textron Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Textron stock opened at $62.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Textron has a 1 year low of $57.11 and a 1 year high of $79.45. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.05.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. Textron had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.20%.

Institutional Trading of Textron

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Textron by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Textron by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 37,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 15,125 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Textron by 179.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 174,785 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,493,000 after buying an additional 112,300 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Textron by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Textron by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 640,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,433,000 after purchasing an additional 131,995 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

See Also

