Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Issued By Capital One Financial

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Matador Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 4th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $2.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.65. The consensus estimate for Matador Resources’ current full-year earnings is $10.96 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.56 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.81 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MTDR. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. KeyCorp started coverage on Matador Resources in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.22.

Matador Resources stock opened at $62.55 on Friday. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $67.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.33. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 3.54.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The energy company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $943.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.21 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 40.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

