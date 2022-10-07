Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Hendershot Investments Inc.

Hendershot Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SRB Corp acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $1,391,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 795,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,340,000 after purchasing an additional 40,047 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $360,000. S. R. Schill & Associates raised its holdings in Chevron by 124.6% during the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 5,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 4,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chevron Trading Up 1.8 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Chevron from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.20.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $161.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.24. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $105.21 and a 52-week high of $182.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

