GraniteShares Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,000. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.0% of GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 786,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,674,000 after acquiring an additional 49,159 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $2,035,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 702,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,772,000 after acquiring an additional 73,647 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $32,716,000. Finally, Sandler Capital Management raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 178.7% during the fourth quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 153,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,078,000 after acquiring an additional 98,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $126.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.98. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $126.21 and a one year high of $165.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The company had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,517,962.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,538. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,760.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares in the company, valued at $635,538. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 287,722 shares of company stock worth $42,327,379. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

