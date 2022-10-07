The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is Bison Wealth LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,025 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.9% of Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 17.7% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 7,904 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 106,480 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,204,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,997 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Home Depot to $327.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.68.

HD opened at $290.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $295.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.16. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.71%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

