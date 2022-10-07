Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.85

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.85 and last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 2121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on AORT. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Artivion from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Artivion from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Artivion from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Artivion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Artivion Stock Down 6.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.59.

Insider Activity

Artivion ( NYSE:AORT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $80.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.25 million. Artivion had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Artivion, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Rochelle L. Maney sold 7,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $164,416.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,982. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Dennis B. Maier sold 5,762 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $124,516.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,859.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rochelle L. Maney sold 7,161 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $164,416.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,982. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Artivion

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AORT. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Artivion in the second quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Artivion in the second quarter worth $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Artivion in the second quarter worth $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Artivion in the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Artivion in the second quarter worth $66,000. 85.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Artivion

Artivion Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

