Ascential (LON:ASCL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $193.90

Ascential plc (LON:ASCL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 193.90 ($2.34) and last traded at GBX 194.30 ($2.35), with a volume of 897233 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 205 ($2.48).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on ASCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ascential to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 360 ($4.35) to GBX 230 ($2.78) in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.50) target price on shares of Ascential in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($4.71) target price on shares of Ascential in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 345 ($4.17).

Get Ascential alerts:

Ascential Trading Down 1.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 225.29 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 277.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of £844.33 million and a PE ratio of 3.63.

Ascential Company Profile

Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Digital Commerce, Product Design, Marketing, and Retail & Financial Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ascential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.