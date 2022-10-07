Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $16.72

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.72 and last traded at $16.75, with a volume of 1153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.68.

Separately, Raymond James cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

The stock has a market cap of $811.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.97 and a 200-day moving average of $21.91.

In related news, VP Heather K. Tormey sold 2,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $60,789.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,787,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,156,000 after purchasing an additional 169,835 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 807,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,016,000 after purchasing an additional 115,729 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,968,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,824,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,021,000 after purchasing an additional 79,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 61,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

