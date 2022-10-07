Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Stock Holdings Reduced by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB lowered its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,231 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $12,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,426,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,620,000 after purchasing an additional 825,710 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,175,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,118,000 after acquiring an additional 820,214 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,842,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,726,000 after acquiring an additional 9,941,674 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,413,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,641,000 after acquiring an additional 462,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,541,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,191,000 after purchasing an additional 282,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 1.7 %

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $52.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.15. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 93.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.71.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

