Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $22.48

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.48 and last traded at $22.48, with a volume of 13307 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.17.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OFC. Truist Financial lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 94.02%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 322.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

