AMF Tjanstepension AB Has $11.38 Million Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

AMF Tjanstepension AB reduced its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 77,625 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $11,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth about $347,784,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,926,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,826,000 after acquiring an additional 893,602 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,153,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,864,637,000 after acquiring an additional 831,038 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,816,000 after acquiring an additional 792,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 345.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 941,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,176,000 after acquiring an additional 730,172 shares during the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $71.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.31. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $111.00. The company has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.39.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.45. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

