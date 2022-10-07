Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $38.42

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $38.42 and last traded at $38.78, with a volume of 36266 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.85.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VTR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ventas from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Ventas from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Ventas from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.47.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 766.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,600.72%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Ventas by 21.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ventas by 1.1% in the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 18,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 0.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 11.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

