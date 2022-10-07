SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $279.87

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $279.87 and last traded at $280.36, with a volume of 6272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $293.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBAC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $424.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $383.00 to $347.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $375.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.07.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of 82.98 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $321.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $329.36.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $652.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.30 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 22,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.09, for a total transaction of $7,786,265.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,931,941.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 22,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.09, for a total transaction of $7,786,265.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,458 shares in the company, valued at $110,931,941.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 16,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.38, for a total value of $5,768,656.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,633,028.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,152 shares of company stock valued at $18,852,602. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SBA Communications

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 111.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Sante Capital Fund LP purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter worth $818,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 118.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,677,000 after acquiring an additional 16,839 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter worth $414,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth $1,958,000. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.