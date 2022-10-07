AMF Tjanstepension AB Decreases Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

AMF Tjanstepension AB cut its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,691 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned approximately 0.08% of United Rentals worth $13,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of URI. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in United Rentals by 55.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,693,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $956,818,000 after buying an additional 964,105 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,172,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 49.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 672,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,890,000 after purchasing an additional 221,613 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,905,379,000 after purchasing an additional 186,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 119.0% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 300,611 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,780,000 after purchasing an additional 163,351 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $293.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $301.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.24. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.54 and a fifty-two week high of $414.99. The firm has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $1.29. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.66 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total transaction of $102,637.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at $689,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total transaction of $102,637.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at $689,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,722,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,089,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,361 shares of company stock worth $6,142,963 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $368.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $247.00 to $312.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. OTR Global cut shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of United Rentals to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $360.82.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

