AMF Tjanstepension AB Has $13.58 Million Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 724,003 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,031 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned about 0.08% of Regions Financial worth $13,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,556,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,941,000 after acquiring an additional 293,212 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Regions Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 279,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,069,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,774,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $753,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $20.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $25.57.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. Regions Financial had a net margin of 32.85% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.79.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

