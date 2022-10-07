AMF Tjanstepension AB Sells 100,301 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

AMF Tjanstepension AB cut its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 100,301 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Sempra were worth $17,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sempra by 2.5% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sempra by 0.9% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sempra by 0.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sempra by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Sempra by 1.0% in the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on SRE shares. Bank of America upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sempra from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.22.

Sempra Stock Down 3.0 %

SRE opened at $148.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.80 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Sempra has a 52 week low of $119.56 and a 52 week high of $176.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.03.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.29%.

Sempra Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

See Also

