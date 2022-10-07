Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,379 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 535,708 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,948,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Sora Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,627,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,162,269 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $200,393,000 after buying an additional 111,923 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,342,000. Finally, Seeyond boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 117,078 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $28,467.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,435,075.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $28,467.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,435,075.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on CSCO. Raymond James reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.68.

Shares of CSCO opened at $41.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.49 and its 200-day moving average is $46.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $39.96 and a one year high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.90%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Stories

