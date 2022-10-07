AMF Tjanstepension AB Decreases Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

AMF Tjanstepension AB decreased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,592 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $13,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.6% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,237 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 2.4 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IFF shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.36.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $90.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.06. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.96 and a fifty-two week high of $155.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.50.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a $0.81 dividend. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is 129.60%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.