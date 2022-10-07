5,404 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Bought by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,404 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.8% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 12,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its stake in Intel by 4.2% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Intel by 2.5% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $27.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $25.74 and a 12-month high of $56.28.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 31.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.32.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.