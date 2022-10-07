AMF Tjanstepension AB Sells 21,827 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

AMF Tjanstepension AB reduced its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,827 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $17,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the first quarter worth about $25,000. O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 62.1% during the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ECL. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $193.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.35.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $148.67 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $238.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.02.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,752.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 21,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $169.78 per share, with a total value of $3,635,329.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,185,554 shares in the company, valued at $5,294,683,358.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,752.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

