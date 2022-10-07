Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB trimmed its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,279 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned 0.05% of Fastenal worth $15,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 165,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,263,000 after buying an additional 26,325 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 74,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after buying an additional 7,340 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 334,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,879,000 after buying an additional 7,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 831,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,412,000 after buying an additional 52,070 shares in the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal Stock Down 1.6 %

FAST stock opened at $47.38 on Friday. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.20.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.27%.

Fastenal announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 12th that allows the company to repurchase 8,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FAST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In related news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski acquired 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.63 per share, with a total value of $49,334.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,626.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski acquired 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.63 per share, with a total value of $49,334.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,626.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,302.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $419,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 6,058 shares of company stock valued at $289,435. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

