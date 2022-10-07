Northwest Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.32.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:UPS opened at $165.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.42 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.06 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 48.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

