AMF Tjanstepension AB Decreases Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

AMF Tjanstepension AB reduced its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 46,655 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $18,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. First Community Trust NA increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 60.6% during the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 127.4% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX opened at $93.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.50. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $67.08 and a 12-month high of $111.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.93.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

