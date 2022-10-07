AMF Tjanstepension AB Sells 23,099 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

AMF Tjanstepension AB lessened its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,099 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $16,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.3% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 51.6% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 18,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,709,000 after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 31.5% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 3.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 633,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,430,000 after acquiring an additional 22,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $226,000. 65.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on HCA. Loop Capital began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $233.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.14.

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of HCA stock opened at $201.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $206.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.95. The company has a market cap of $57.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.67. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.47 and a fifty-two week high of $279.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.55.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.54. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 833.68% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.77%.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In related news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan bought 325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $198.66 per share, with a total value of $64,564.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,337 shares in the company, valued at $17,747,688.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

